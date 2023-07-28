comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as trading turns bearish
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as trading turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 379.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was 390, and the closing price was 386.9. The stock reached a high of 391.4 and a low of 363.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of BPCL is 82,096.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 250,418.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19:40 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹375.55, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹379.65

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is 375.55. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, implying a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:08:21 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹386.9

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 379.65. There has been a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.25.

28 Jul 2023, 08:10:56 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹386.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 250,418. The closing price for the shares was 386.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout