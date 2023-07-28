Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 379.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was 390, and the closing price was 386.9. The stock reached a high of 391.4 and a low of 363.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of BPCL is 82,096.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 250,418.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹375.55, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹379.65

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is 375.55. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, implying a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹379.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹386.9

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 379.65. There has been a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.25.

28 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹386.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 250,418. The closing price for the shares was 386.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.