Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹390, and the closing price was ₹386.9. The stock reached a high of ₹391.4 and a low of ₹363.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹82,096.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 250,418.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹375.55. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, implying a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the stock price is ₹379.65. There has been a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.25.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 250,418. The closing price for the shares was ₹386.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!