Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, the opening price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹390, and the closing price was ₹386.9. The stock reached a high of ₹391.4 and a low of ₹363.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹82,096.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 250,418.

