Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars with Positive Trading Results

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹413 and closed at ₹411.2. The stock reached a high of ₹413 and a low of ₹407.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹88,702.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹413.45, while the 52-week low is ₹304.5. On the BSE, a total of 128,389 shares of BPCL were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹412.55 and a high of ₹424.15 on the current day.
BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 421.55. The bid price and offer price are 421.6 and 421.8 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1800 and 9000. The stock has an open interest of 25,088,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is ₹420.9, with a percent change of 2.61. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.61% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 10.7, indicating a positive increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.21%
|3 Months
|15.31%
|6 Months
|12.71%
|YTD
|24.24%
|1 Year
|27.91%
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,389. The closing price for the stock was ₹411.2.
