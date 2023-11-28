Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars with Positive Trading Results

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹413 and closed at ₹411.2. The stock reached a high of ₹413 and a low of ₹407.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹88,702.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹413.45, while the 52-week low is ₹304.5. On the BSE, a total of 128,389 shares of BPCL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.