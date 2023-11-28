Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars with Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 410.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 413 and closed at 411.2. The stock reached a high of 413 and a low of 407.05 during the trading day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 88,702.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 413.45, while the 52-week low is 304.5. On the BSE, a total of 128,389 shares of BPCL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 412.55 and a high of 424.15 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bpcl November futures opened at 412.9 as against previous close of 409.9

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 421.55. The bid price and offer price are 421.6 and 421.8 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1800 and 9000. The stock has an open interest of 25,088,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹420.9, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹410.2

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 420.9, with a percent change of 2.61. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.61% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 10.7, indicating a positive increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.21%
3 Months15.31%
6 Months12.71%
YTD24.24%
1 Year27.91%
28 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹413, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹410.2

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹411.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,389. The closing price for the stock was 411.2.

