Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 350.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 354.15 and the close price was 350.2. The stock's high for the day was 357.9 and the low was 352.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is 76,830.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹355.3, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹350.2

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 355.3. There has been a 1.46 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹350.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 119,951. The closing price for the day was 350.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.