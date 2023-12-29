Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹455.15 and closed at ₹454.6. The stock had a high of ₹470.8 and a low of ₹454.7 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹99,243.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹482.05 and a low of ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL was 437,694 shares.

