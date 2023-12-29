Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 454.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 455.15 and closed at 454.6. The stock had a high of 470.8 and a low of 454.7 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 99,243.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 482.05 and a low of 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL was 437,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹454.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 437,694 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 454.6.

