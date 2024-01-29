Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last trading day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹477 and closed slightly lower at ₹476.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹488.55, while the lowest price was ₹471.05. The market capitalization of BPCL stands at ₹100,840.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹488.55 and ₹314.1 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,265,484.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.