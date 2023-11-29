Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge as Company Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹412.55 and closed at ₹410.2. The stock reached a high of ₹425.95 and a low of ₹412.55 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL stands at ₹91,751.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹413.45, while the 52-week low is ₹304.5. The stock had a trading volume of 300,933 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 424.5 with a bid price of 423.9 and an offer price of 424.2. The offer quantity is 1800 and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 19459800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹424.3, with a percent change of 3.44% and a net change of 14.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.44% and the net change in price is 14.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.29%
|3 Months
|17.0%
|6 Months
|17.79%
|YTD
|28.44%
|1 Year
|24.58%
The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹424.3. There has been a 3.44 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.44 percent, or 14.1 points.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 300,933. The closing price for the stock was ₹410.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!