Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge as Company Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 410.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 412.55 and closed at 410.2. The stock reached a high of 425.95 and a low of 412.55 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL stands at 91,751.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 413.45, while the 52-week low is 304.5. The stock had a trading volume of 300,933 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bpcl November futures opened at 423.9 as against previous close of 424.7

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 424.5 with a bid price of 423.9 and an offer price of 424.2. The offer quantity is 1800 and the bid quantity is also 1800. The open interest for BPCL is 19459800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹424.3, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹410.2

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 424.3, with a percent change of 3.44% and a net change of 14.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.44% and the net change in price is 14.1.

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.29%
3 Months17.0%
6 Months17.79%
YTD28.44%
1 Year24.58%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹424.3, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹410.2

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 424.3. There has been a 3.44 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.44 percent, or 14.1 points.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹410.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 300,933. The closing price for the stock was 410.2.

