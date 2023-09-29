Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹348 and the close price was ₹349.1. The stock reached a high of ₹349.85 and a low of ₹342.2. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹74,322.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹397.8, while the 52-week low was ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 237,792.
29 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹349.1 on last trading day
