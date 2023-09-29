Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 349.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 348 and the close price was 349.1. The stock reached a high of 349.85 and a low of 342.2. The market capitalization of BPCL is 74,322.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8, while the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 237,792.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹349.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the volume of shares traded was 237,792. The closing price for the shares was 349.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.