Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 355.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of BPCL was ₹355.45 and the closing price was ₹355.4. The stock had a high of ₹358.6 and a low of ₹354.8. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,144.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 127,645 shares.
Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹356.75, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹355.4
The current data shows that BPCL stock has a price of ₹356.75. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.35 points.
30 Aug 2023, 08:22:03 AM IST
Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹355.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,645. The closing price for the stock was ₹355.4.
