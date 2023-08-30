Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 355.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, the opening price of BPCL was 355.45 and the closing price was 355.4. The stock had a high of 358.6 and a low of 354.8. The market capitalization of BPCL is 77,144.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 127,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months-4.2%
6 Months12.43%
YTD7.96%
1 Year9.38%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹356.75, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹355.4

The current data shows that BPCL stock has a price of 356.75. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.35 points.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹355.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,645. The closing price for the stock was 355.4.

