Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day of trading, the opening price of BPCL was ₹355.45 and the closing price was ₹355.4. The stock had a high of ₹358.6 and a low of ₹354.8. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹77,144.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 127,645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|-4.2%
|6 Months
|12.43%
|YTD
|7.96%
|1 Year
|9.38%
The current data shows that BPCL stock has a price of ₹356.75. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.35 points.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 127,645. The closing price for the stock was ₹355.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!