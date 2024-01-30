Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹473.2 and closed at ₹473.55. The stock reached a high of ₹501.45 and a low of ₹469.5 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹104,896.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹488.55 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 566,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.