Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹473.2 and closed at ₹473.55. The stock reached a high of ₹501.45 and a low of ₹469.5 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹104,896.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹488.55 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 566,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹492.6, with a percent change of 4.02 and a net change of 19.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.02% from the previous day and has gained 19.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|26.56%
|6 Months
|30.5%
|YTD
|9.32%
|1 Year
|46.38%
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 566,528 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹473.55.
