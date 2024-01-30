Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 473.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 473.2 and closed at 473.55. The stock reached a high of 501.45 and a low of 469.5 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is 104,896.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 488.55 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 566,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 492.6, with a percent change of 4.02 and a net change of 19.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.02% from the previous day and has gained 19.05 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months26.56%
6 Months30.5%
YTD9.32%
1 Year46.38%
The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 492.6. There has been a 4.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹473.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 566,528 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 473.55.

