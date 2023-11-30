Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 428.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 426 and closed at 424.3. The stock had a high of 434.3 and a low of 418.8. The market capitalization of the company is 92,735.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.95 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 488,070 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹434.05, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹428.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 434.05. There has been a 1.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.48%
3 Months18.49%
6 Months17.92%
YTD29.7%
1 Year26.43%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹428.85, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹424.3

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 428.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.55 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive performance for BPCL stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹424.3 on last trading day

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) had a trading volume of 488,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 424.3.

