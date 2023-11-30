Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹426 and closed at ₹424.3. The stock had a high of ₹434.3 and a low of ₹418.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,735.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.95 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 488,070 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹434.05. There has been a 1.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.48%
|3 Months
|18.49%
|6 Months
|17.92%
|YTD
|29.7%
|1 Year
|26.43%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹428.85. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.55 points.
