Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹335 and closed at ₹334.95. The highest price achieved during the day was ₹338.3, while the lowest was ₹334. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹72,332.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹297.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102,562 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|-6.97%
|6 Months
|-6.33%
|YTD
|1.35%
|1 Year
|9.6%
The current data shows that BPCL stock has a price of ₹339.65. There has been a 1.54 percent change in the stock price, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting a significant increase. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,562. The closing price for the shares was ₹334.95.
