Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 334.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 335 and closed at 334.95. The highest price achieved during the day was 338.3, while the lowest was 334. The market capitalization of BPCL is 72,332.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 397.8 and 297.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months-6.97%
6 Months-6.33%
YTD1.35%
1 Year9.6%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹339.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹334.5

The current data shows that BPCL stock has a price of 339.65. There has been a 1.54 percent change in the stock price, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting a significant increase. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹334.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,562. The closing price for the shares was 334.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.