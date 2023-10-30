Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹335 and closed at ₹334.95. The highest price achieved during the day was ₹338.3, while the lowest was ₹334. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹72,332.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹297.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.