comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 356.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, the BPCL stock opened at 353.5 and closed at 356.75. The highest price during the day was 354.8, while the lowest price was 350.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 76,073.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 126,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:19:39 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹356.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 126,595 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 356.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App