Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

Bpcl stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock is currently trading at 351.8 per share.
On the last day, the BPCL stock opened at ₹353.5 and closed at ₹356.75. The highest price during the day was ₹354.8, while the lowest price was ₹350.3. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at ₹76,073.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 126,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
