Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 492.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 497.6 and the close price was 492.6. The stock reached a high of 517.85 and a low of 493.45. The market capitalization of BPCL is 107,345.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 501.45 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL on the last day was 1,288,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹504.1, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹492.6

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 504.1. There has been a 2.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.5.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹492.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,288,935. The closing price for the day was 492.6.

