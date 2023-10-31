Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Bpcl stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 334.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 339.65 and the close price was 334.5. The stock had a high of 348.95 and a low of 337.15. The market capitalization of BPCL was 74,992.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 297.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 230,244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.8, up 3.68% from yesterday's ₹334.5

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 346.8. There has been a 3.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹334.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 230,244. The closing price of the shares was 334.5.

