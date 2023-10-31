Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹339.65 and the close price was ₹334.5. The stock had a high of ₹348.95 and a low of ₹337.15. The market capitalization of BPCL was ₹74,992.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹397.8 and the 52-week low was ₹297.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 230,244 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹346.8. There has been a 3.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 230,244. The closing price of the shares was ₹334.5.
