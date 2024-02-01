Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.46 and closed at ₹17.94 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹21.08 and a low of ₹18.33. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4067.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,554,770 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.94 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 28,554,770. The closing price for the shares was ₹17.94.