Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 12.32 %. The stock closed at 17.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.15 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.46 and closed at 17.94 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 21.08 and a low of 18.33. The market capitalization of the company is 4067.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,554,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 28,554,770. The closing price for the shares was 17.94.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!