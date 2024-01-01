Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet on poor earnings report

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was ₹19.53, while the close price was ₹19.43. The stock reached a high of ₹19.58 and a low of ₹19.21. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3903.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82, while the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,213,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.