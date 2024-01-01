Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet on poor earnings report

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was ₹19.53, while the close price was ₹19.43. The stock reached a high of ₹19.58 and a low of ₹19.21. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3903.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82, while the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,213,872 shares.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.86, with a percent change of -2.48 and a net change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.48% and the value has dropped by ₹0.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|-6.71%
|6 Months
|-37.98%
|YTD
|-34.18%
|1 Year
|-34.18%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.34, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by ₹0.09.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,213,872. The closing price for the day was ₹19.43.
