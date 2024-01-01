Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet on poor earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 19.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.86 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was 19.53, while the close price was 19.43. The stock reached a high of 19.58 and a low of 19.21. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3903.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82, while the 52-week low was 9.27. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,213,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.86, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹19.34

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.86, with a percent change of -2.48 and a net change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.48% and the value has dropped by 0.48.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months-6.71%
6 Months-37.98%
YTD-34.18%
1 Year-34.18%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.34, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹19.43

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 19.34, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 0.09.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,213,872. The closing price for the day was 19.43.

