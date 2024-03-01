Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 17.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.23 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.44 and closed at 17.56 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 17.44, while the low was 16.36. The market capitalization stands at 3477.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,318,264 shares for Brightcom Group.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.23, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹17.56

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.23, with a percent change of -1.88%. This represents a net change of -0.33 in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 10,318,264 shares with a closing price of 17.56.

