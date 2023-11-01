Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Brightcom Group was ₹16.2, and it closed at ₹16.1. The stock reached a high of ₹16.9 and a low of ₹16.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3381.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,024,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.