Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet due to poor financial performance

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.1 and closed at ₹19.34. The stock reached a high of ₹19.14 and a low of ₹18 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,839.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,922,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.