Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Brightcom Group's stock had a trading day with an open price of ₹17.1 and closed at ₹16.75. The stock reached a high of ₹17.18 and a low of ₹16.31. The company's market capitalization is ₹3308.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,836 shares on the BSE.
02 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
