Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹19.02. The stock reached a high of ₹19.4 and a low of ₹19. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3865.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,609,218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.02 on last trading day
