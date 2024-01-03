Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 19.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.15 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.1 and closed at 19.02. The stock reached a high of 19.4 and a low of 19. The market capitalization of the company is 3865.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,609,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,609,218 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 19.02.

