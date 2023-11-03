Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was ₹16.6, while the close price was ₹16.39. The stock's high for the day was ₹16.95, and the low was ₹16.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3370.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,215 shares.
Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹16.7, while the high price reached ₹17.1.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.95. It has experienced a 1.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.38%
|3 Months
|-31.72%
|6 Months
|55.35%
|YTD
|-43.2%
|1 Year
|-51.24%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.89, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.31, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 932,215. The closing price for the stock was ₹16.39.
