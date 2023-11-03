Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 16.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.95 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was 16.6, while the close price was 16.39. The stock's high for the day was 16.95, and the low was 16.5. The market capitalization of the company is 3370.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Brightcom Group stock was 16.7, while the high price reached 17.1.

03 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.95, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹16.7

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.95. It has experienced a 1.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

03 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.38%
3 Months-31.72%
6 Months55.35%
YTD-43.2%
1 Year-51.24%
03 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.7, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹16.39

Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.89, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.31, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 932,215. The closing price for the stock was 16.39.

