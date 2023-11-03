Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was ₹16.6, while the close price was ₹16.39. The stock's high for the day was ₹16.95, and the low was ₹16.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3370.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.