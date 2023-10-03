Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 18.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.94 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.12 and closed at 18.69 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 19.49 and a low of 18.46. The market capitalization of the company is 3823.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 43.65 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,676,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.69 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,676,248. The closing price of the shares was 18.69.

