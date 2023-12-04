Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group is soaring in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 16.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.95 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.36 and closed at 17.02 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 17.38, while the lowest price was 16.66. The market capitalization of the company is 3387.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.45, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,941,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gateway Distriparks101.35-1.05-1.03112.7458.55063.89
Teamlease Services2591.213.20.512733.62012.04430.12
Brightcom Group16.890.110.6637.459.273409.28
Care Ratings915.08.950.991009.8524.162717.61
Axiscades Technologies553.451.450.26607.75248.22114.12
04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹16.78

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.01% or 0.17. Currently, the stock is trading at 16.95.

04 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.7 and the high price is 17.2.

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.8, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹16.78

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.8, with a net change of 0.02 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.02 from its previous value, representing a 0.12% change.

04 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.18%
3 Months0.5%
6 Months-18.49%
YTD-43.03%
1 Year-53.15%
04 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.78, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹17.02

The current price of Brightcom Group stock is 16.78, which represents a decrease of 1.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.24.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.02 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group on the BSE, a total of 2,941,188 shares were traded at a closing price of 17.02.

