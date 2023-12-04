Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group is soaring in today's trading session

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.36 and closed at ₹17.02 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.38, while the lowest price was ₹16.66. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3387.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,941,188 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gateway Distriparks
|101.35
|-1.05
|-1.03
|112.74
|58.5
|5063.89
|Teamlease Services
|2591.2
|13.2
|0.51
|2733.6
|2012.0
|4430.12
|Brightcom Group
|16.89
|0.11
|0.66
|37.45
|9.27
|3409.28
|Care Ratings
|915.0
|8.95
|0.99
|1009.8
|524.16
|2717.61
|Axiscades Technologies
|553.45
|1.45
|0.26
|607.75
|248.2
|2114.12
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.01% or ₹0.17. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹16.95.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.7 and the high price is ₹17.2.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.8, with a net change of 0.02 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.02 from its previous value, representing a 0.12% change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|0.5%
|6 Months
|-18.49%
|YTD
|-43.03%
|1 Year
|-53.15%
The current price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.78, which represents a decrease of 1.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.24.
On the last day of Brightcom Group on the BSE, a total of 2,941,188 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹17.02.
