Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group is soaring in today's trading session

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.36 and closed at ₹17.02 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.38, while the lowest price was ₹16.66. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3387.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,941,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.