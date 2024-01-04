Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock surges with positive trading day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock had an opening price of ₹19.27 and a closing price of ₹19.15. The stock reached a high of ₹19.33 and a low of ₹18.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,847.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,056 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.