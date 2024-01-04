Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock surges with positive trading day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock had an opening price of ₹19.27 and a closing price of ₹19.15. The stock reached a high of ₹19.33 and a low of ₹18.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,847.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,056 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.2, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and has gained 0.14 points. This information provides a snapshot of the current performance of the stock in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|-8.35%
|6 Months
|-33.85%
|YTD
|-1.55%
|1 Year
|-34.08%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.06, which represents a decrease of 0.47% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.09, indicating a slight downward movement.
On the last day of Brightcom Group BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 3,952,056. The closing price for the day was ₹19.15.
