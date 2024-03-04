Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹18.04 and a close price of ₹17.68. The stock reached a high of ₹18.2 and a low of ₹17.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹3645.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 228,764 shares.

