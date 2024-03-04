Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 17.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.06 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, with an open price of 18.04 and a close price of 17.68. The stock reached a high of 18.2 and a low of 17.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company stood at 3645.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 228,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.68 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 228,764 shares with a closing price of 17.68.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!