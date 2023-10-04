Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Stock Surge

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.94 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹19.39 and a low of ₹18.62 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3,829.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.65 and its 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,134 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.97. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.
