Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Stock Surge

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.94 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹19.39 and a low of ₹18.62 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3,829.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.65 and its 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,134 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.