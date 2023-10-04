Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 18.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.97 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.1 and closed at 18.94 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 19.39 and a low of 18.62 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3,829.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.65 and its 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,134 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.97, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.94

The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.97. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,353,134. The closing price for the day was 18.94.

