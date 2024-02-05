Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Strong Trading Day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹20.09 on the last day of trading, and closed at ₹19.97. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.45, while the low was ₹19.76. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹4008.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 9,321,491 shares.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹20.05, with a net change of 0.19 and a percent change of 0.96. This implies that the stock price has increased by 0.96% or 0.19 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.3%
|3 Months
|5.18%
|6 Months
|-21.39%
|YTD
|2.58%
|1 Year
|-26.75%
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹19.86. It has experienced a decrease of 0.55% with a net change of -0.11.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,321,491. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.97.
