Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 19.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.05 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 20.09 on the last day of trading, and closed at 19.97. The stock's high for the day was 20.45, while the low was 19.76. The company's market capitalization stands at 4008.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 9,321,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.05, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹19.86

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 20.05, with a net change of 0.19 and a percent change of 0.96. This implies that the stock price has increased by 0.96% or 0.19 points.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.3%
3 Months5.18%
6 Months-21.39%
YTD2.58%
1 Year-26.75%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.86, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹19.97

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently 19.86. It has experienced a decrease of 0.55% with a net change of -0.11.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,321,491. The closing price for the shares was 19.97.

