Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets on the Market

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.18 and closed at ₹18.06 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹18.23, while the low was ₹17.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹3578.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,956,071 shares traded.
