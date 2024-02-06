Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stocks soar on the market

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock closed at ₹19.86 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹20.6 and a low of ₹19.74. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4018.88 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of ₹36.82 and a 52-week low of ₹9.27. On the BSE, there were 12,286,911 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹19.91, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% from its previous value and has gained 0.05 rupees.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume was 12,286,911 shares and the closing price was ₹19.86 per share.
