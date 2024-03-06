Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock soars on positive trading day

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 18.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.74 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.6 and closed at ₹17.73. The high for the day was ₹18.24, while the low was ₹17.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹3661.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,811,153 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:40:10 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.74, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹18.14
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹18.74, with a 3.31% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.6. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has seen a slight uptick in value.
06 Mar 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
3.42%
3 Months
1.01%
6 Months
24.32%
YTD
-6.2%
1 Year
-17.31%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:12 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.14, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹17.73
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹18.14, with a 2.31% increase in value. The net change is 0.41, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:04:59 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.73 on last trading day
On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 6,811,153 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹17.73.
