Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock soars on positive trading day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.6 and closed at ₹17.73. The high for the day was ₹18.24, while the low was ₹17.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹3661.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,811,153 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.