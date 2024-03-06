Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock soars on positive trading day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.6 and closed at ₹17.73. The high for the day was ₹18.24, while the low was ₹17.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹3661.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,811,153 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹18.74, with a 3.31% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.6. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has seen a slight uptick in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|1.01%
|6 Months
|24.32%
|YTD
|-6.2%
|1 Year
|-17.31%
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹18.14, with a 2.31% increase in value. The net change is 0.41, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 6,811,153 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹17.73.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!