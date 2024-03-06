Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 18.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.74 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.6 and closed at 17.73. The high for the day was 18.24, while the low was 17.25. The market capitalization stood at 3661.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,811,153 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.74, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹18.14

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 18.74, with a 3.31% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.6. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has seen a slight uptick in value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months1.01%
6 Months24.32%
YTD-6.2%
1 Year-17.31%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.14, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹17.73

Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at 18.14, with a 2.31% increase in value. The net change is 0.41, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.73 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 6,811,153 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 17.73.

