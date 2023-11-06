Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock rises on positive earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 16.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.84 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.9 and closed at 16.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.1 and a low of 16.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3399.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 41.4 and 9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,240 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.84, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹16.7

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 16.84 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 2,055,240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 16.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.