Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.77 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day, the Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.2 and closed at 18.97. The highest price reached during the day was 19.35, while the lowest price was 18.63. The company's market capitalization is 3788.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,669,172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Brightcom Group BSE shares was 1,669,172. The closing price for the shares was 18.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.