Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 18.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.52 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.07 and closed at 18.14. The high for the day was 19.84 and the low was 18.4. The market capitalization of the company was 3738.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 7763990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03:15 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.52, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹18.14

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.52, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02:29 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.14 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 7,763,990 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 18.14.

