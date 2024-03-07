Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.07 and closed at ₹18.14. The high for the day was ₹19.84 and the low was ₹18.4. The market capitalization of the company was ₹3738.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 7763990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹18.52, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
