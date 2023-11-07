Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares soar as company reports strong earnings

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.1 and closed at ₹16.84. The stock reached a high of ₹17.68 and a low of ₹16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3568.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,873,541 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹17.02, and the high price is ₹17.98.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.99% or ₹0.84, bringing the current price to ₹17.68.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.63%
|3 Months
|-26.71%
|6 Months
|49.58%
|YTD
|-39.97%
|1 Year
|-47.7%
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.99%, or ₹0.84, to reach ₹17.68.
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,873,541 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹16.84.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!