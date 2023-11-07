Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares soar as company reports strong earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 16.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.68 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.1 and closed at 16.84. The stock reached a high of 17.68 and a low of 16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3568.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,873,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 17.02, and the high price is 17.98.

07 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.99% or 0.84, bringing the current price to 17.68.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.63%
3 Months-26.71%
6 Months49.58%
YTD-39.97%
1 Year-47.7%
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.99%, or 0.84, to reach 17.68.

07 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.84 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,873,541 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 16.84.

