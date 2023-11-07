Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares soar as company reports strong earnings

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.1 and closed at ₹16.84. The stock reached a high of ₹17.68 and a low of ₹16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3568.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,873,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.