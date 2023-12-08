Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹22.03, up 9.49% from yesterday's ₹20.12
08 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.94%
|3 Months
|44.78%
|6 Months
|-11.09%
|YTD
|-31.8%
|1 Year
|-40.68%
08 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.12, up 19.69% from yesterday's ₹16.81
08 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.81 on last trading day