Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 17.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.05 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 17.98 and a close price of 17.68. The high for the day was 17.98, while the low was 17.01. The market capitalization for the company is 3465.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,872,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gateway Distriparks88.27-1.75-1.9493.8958.54410.36
Teamlease Services2486.1513.40.542879.252012.04250.51
Brightcom Group17.05-0.12-0.741.49.273441.58
Care Ratings862.7-1.75-0.21009.8489.542562.27
S J S Enterprises674.25-20.3-2.92729.15379.02052.28
08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.05, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹17.17

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 17.05 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.12. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the value has decreased by 0.12.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 17.05, while the high price is 17.31.

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.29, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹17.17

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.29, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the overall movement in the stock price is minimal.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months-28.15%
6 Months38.87%
YTD-41.67%
1 Year-51.07%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.3, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹17.17

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 17.3, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.13. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.76% from the previous trading session and the net change in price is 0.13.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.68 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,872,913. The closing price for the day was 17.68.

