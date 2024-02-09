Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹19.6 and a close price of ₹19.38. The stock's high for the day was ₹19.65 and its low was ₹19. The market capitalization for Brightcom Group is ₹3861.43 cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.82 and its 52-week low is ₹9.27. On the BSE, a total volume of 2,593,350 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.