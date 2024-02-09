Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 19.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.13 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 19.6 and a close price of 19.38. The stock's high for the day was 19.65 and its low was 19. The market capitalization for Brightcom Group is 3861.43 cr. The stock's 52-week high is 36.82 and its 52-week low is 9.27. On the BSE, a total volume of 2,593,350 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.38 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,593,350. The closing price for the shares was 19.38.

