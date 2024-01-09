Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock soars in today's trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw the open price at ₹19.38 and the close price at ₹19.3. The stock had a high of ₹19.6 and a low of ₹19.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3895.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,035,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.