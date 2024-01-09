Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 19.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.54 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw the open price at 19.38 and the close price at 19.3. The stock had a high of 19.6 and a low of 19.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3895.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,035,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.54, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹19.3

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at 19.54, with a 1.24% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.24.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months-33.56%
YTD-0.26%
1 Year-32.28%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹19.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is 19.3. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable at its current level.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Brightcom Group was 6,035,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.3.

