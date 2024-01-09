Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock soars in today's trading

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw the open price at ₹19.38 and the close price at ₹19.3. The stock had a high of ₹19.6 and a low of ₹19.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3895.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,035,346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at ₹19.54, with a 1.24% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.24.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|-33.56%
|YTD
|-0.26%
|1 Year
|-32.28%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹19.3. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable at its current level.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Brightcom Group was 6,035,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹19.3.
