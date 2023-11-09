Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet as investors react to disappointing financial results

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was ₹17.27 and the close price was ₹17.17. The stock reached a high of ₹17.31 and a low of ₹16.85. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹3415.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,698,085 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 1.46% and the net change is -0.25, bringing the stock price to ₹16.92.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,698,085. The closing price of the stock was ₹17.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!