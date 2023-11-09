Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group shares plummet as investors react to disappointing financial results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 17.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.92 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was 17.27 and the close price was 17.17. The stock reached a high of 17.31 and a low of 16.85. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 3415.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 1,698,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.92, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹17.17

The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 1.46% and the net change is -0.25, bringing the stock price to 16.92.

09 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,698,085. The closing price of the stock was 17.17.

