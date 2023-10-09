Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group, the stock opened at ₹18.85 and closed at ₹18.77. The stock's high for the day was ₹19.05, while the low was ₹17.84. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹3605.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4,582,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.02. There has been a percent change of -4.7, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.84, suggesting a decline of ₹0.84 in the stock price.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.86. It has experienced a percent change of -4.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.91, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 4,582,481 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹18.77.
