Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -4.7 %. The stock closed at 17.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.02 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group, the stock opened at 18.85 and closed at 18.77. The stock's high for the day was 19.05, while the low was 17.84. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 3605.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 4,582,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.02, down -4.7% from yesterday's ₹17.86

The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.02. There has been a percent change of -4.7, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.84, suggesting a decline of 0.84 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.86, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹18.77

As of the latest data, the stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.86. It has experienced a percent change of -4.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.91, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount.

09 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.77 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 4,582,481 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.