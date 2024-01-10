Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 19.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.53 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 19.6 and closed at 19.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 19.94, while the low was 19.27. The market capitalization of the company is 3942.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,653,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Brightcom Group was 6,653,021 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.3.

