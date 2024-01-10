Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹19.6 and closed at ₹19.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹19.94, while the low was ₹19.27. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3942.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,653,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.