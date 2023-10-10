Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Brightcom Group's stock price opened at ₹16.97 and closed at ₹17.86 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹17.31, while the low was ₹16.97. The company's market capitalization is ₹3425.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,241 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.