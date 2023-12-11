Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|28.96%
|3 Months
|48.75%
|6 Months
|-8.67%
|YTD
|-26.53%
|1 Year
|-38.72%
11 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹21.6, up 7.36% from yesterday's ₹20.12
11 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹20.12 on last trading day