Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 5.27 %. The stock closed at 19.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.56 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Brightcom Group was 19.61 and the close price was 19.53. The stock reached a high of 21.99 and a low of 19.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 4150.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The trading volume on the BSE was 25,868,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹19.53 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 25,868,154. The closing price for the day was 19.53.

